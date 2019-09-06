Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Sept. 6, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 5:

CDC: Stop vaping

US health officials announced Friday that they are now aware of at least 450 possible cases of severe lung disease that could be caused by vaping.

MSU Board of Trustees

A bomb threat forced the evacuation of Michigan State University's administration building. The all-clear was given just after 12:30 p.m.

Off-duty officer

An off-duty Detroit firefighter was arrested overnight for allegedly driving under the influence.

Hit-and-run

Earvin Brock Smith was found dead in the middle of 10 Mile Road with his motorcycle on the ground nearby.

Home rental

A mother of three said she saved everything she could to rent a home in Highland Park but when she arrived the owner of the house was there, and it wasn't the person she gave money to.

Cancer officer

Officer Dave Imber lost his fight to brain cancer but his impact will live on.

What's Going Around

Doctors say Summer isn't done with us yet.

Jackets for jobs

Dressing for success is important if you're on the job hunt.

Chicken sandwich

A Detroit catering company has had folks lined up outside for the past weeks, all for a chicken sandwich.

