Man charged with smuggling illegal aliens through Detroit rail tunnel

DETROIT - A naturalized Canadian resident from Guatemala is facing charges for allegedly smuggling people from Canada to the United States through an underground railway tunnel, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

Juan Antonio Garcia-Jimenez, 53, was arrested Wednesday by Border Patrol agents.

There are two tunnels that run from Detroit to Windsor. One is reserved for vehicles, the other just for trains.

The train tunnel just fits one train at a time and those trains run at a high speed. That's where federal authorities said Garcia-Jimenez was bringing people into the United States.

For years drug smugglers and human traffickers have looked to and used the second Detroit Windsor tunnel with varying degrees of success.

Many people have died walking through the freight train tunnel, others have been arrested. Inside, the walkway is only inches wide and the suction trains create is high powered.

Garcia-Jimenez, of Windsor, is accused of sending a half dozen Mexican nationals into the hands of immigration officers earlier this year.

He's charged with alien smuggling, a 20-year felony. It's that much because the federal authorities said the so-called mule endangered the lives of those he charged $1,500 to get to the tunnel.

A judge ordered that Garcia-Jimenez be detained.

From March to late July Garcia-Jimenez would solicit Mexican nationals in the Leamington, Ontario area, police said.

Late at night Garcia-Jimenez allegedly drove people to Windsor and dropped them off at the foot of the tunnel and then told them to walk through after a train passed.

There are sensors all over the tunnel and when the people reached the other side Homeland Security and ICE were waiting to arrest them.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man facing charges after allegedly telling people how to enter US illegally

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.