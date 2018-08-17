Thieves steal ATM from Dollar Land store in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. - A group of thieves in Dearborn stole an ATM from a Dollar Land store on Schaefer Road Thursday morning.

Security camera footage shows the group pull up to the store in a Ford pickup truck and then use a hammer to smash through the front door.

It only took them 42 seconds. They go inside directly to the ATM, pull it down, haul it out and drive away. It's at least the 13th ATM theft in Metro Detroit this summer.

The manager of the Dollar Land store believes the suspects were in his shop casing the ATM before they came back to steal it.

Many times the trucks used in the theft and the stolen ATM are found burned, the money long gone.

Businesses in the area are sick and tired of being targeted by criminals.

Just in the past seven days robbers stole from the cell kiosk inside a Dearborn grocery store and the T-Mobile shop on Wyoming Avenue.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.