Local 4 News at 4 -- Jan. 18, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 4 (watch the full episode above).​

Day 3 of victim statements at sentencing for Larry Nassar in sex abuse cases

Sentencing for former U.S. gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar will began on Tuesday and will continue on Thursday.

Off-duty officer waives preliminary hearing in rough arrest at Meijer store in Detroit

Officer Lonnie Wade waived his preliminary hearing Thursday morning in the rough arrest of a man while a secondary employment position at a Meijer store in Detroit.

Detroit no longer in contention for second Amazon headquarters

Detroit will not be the home for the new Amazon's new headquarters. Amazon released the 20 finalists who will continue in the selection process on Thursday and Detroit has been left off the list.

Metro Detroit weather: Breezy Thursday, weekend warm up on the horizon

All day parts are slightly warmer today, but the Thursday morning breeze is steady and wind chills will be in the single digits or slightly cooler as you head out.

Republicans move ahead with government shutdown vote

House Republican leaders are moving toward a vote on a stopgap spending measure Thursday to avoid a shutdown, but it's unclear if there are enough GOP votes or if President Donald Trump's tweets could derail their efforts.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.