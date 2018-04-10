Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- April 10, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

Detroit schools score lowest in nation for reading, mathematics

The Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) scored the lowest in the nation compared to 26 other urban districts for reading and mathematics at the fourth and eighth-grade levels.

Hearing adjourned for Utica High School student charged with making terrorist threats

A Senior at Utica High School was in court Monday for a preliminary hearing on accusations that he made a threat against the school.

Searching for Justice: Answers sought in 2012 fatal Detroit shooting

More than six years after Raymond Reed was shot, it's still unknown who was responsible.

Dog Bite Prevention Week: Keeping postal workers safe

The USPS is sending a message about keeping postal carriers safe.

Firm selected to design Detroit's West Riverfront Park

The design firm that will transform Detroit's West Riverfront Park has been selected.

Complaints against Judge Vonda Evans mount

As complaints about Judge Vonda Evans' work attendance surface, other complaints about her conduct outside the courtroom are coming to light.

A new way to define Alzheimer's Disease

A new way to define Alzheimer's Disease is being considered.

Tips for helping old pets

Knowing how to help aging pets can prevent injury as they grow older.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.