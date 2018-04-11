Local 4 News at 5 -- April 11, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

Detroit officer charged with possession of firearms while under influence while on restricted duty

A Detroit police officer was charged Wednesday with carrying a weapon while intoxicated and obstruction after a crash on the city’s west side on the same day he was placed on restricted duty while under investigation for a fatal police shooting.

Michigan Supreme Court hears arguments over banning guns in schools

The Michigan Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday afternoon in two separates cases involving guns in schools.

Detroit firefighters respond to fire inside MGM Grand casino

Firefighters responded to a fire Wednesday morning inside the MGM Grand casino in Detroit.

Help Me Hank holds special phone bank to help consumers

Local 4 has a long tradition of fighting for consumers, and Wednesday, there is a special Help Me Hank phone bank event.

Residents protest over Flint water crisis in Lansing

Flint residents protested in Lansing over the water crisis.

Students gather at Coco Center to experiment with STEM projects

About 500 Southeast Michigan students and others from across the country experimented with STEM projects Wednesday at Cobo Center.

Good Health: 'Text neck'

If you have serious neck pain while looking at your phone or your computer, you might have a condition known as "text neck."

