Local 4 News at 5 -- April 13, 2018

Sheriff: Rochester Hills man chased black teen who asked for directions into yard, fired gun at him

A Rochester Hills man chased a 14-year-old boy away from his porch, into his yard and fired a shotgun toward him after the teen knocked on his door to ask for directions to school, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Larry Nassar abuse victim accuses Michigan State president of trying to secretly pay her off

An 18-year-old sexual abuse victim of former Michigan State doctor Larry Nassar is accusing the university's interim president of trying to secretly pay her off, according to her lawyer.

Livingston County police offer text alerts to parents when teen drivers are pulled over

A pilot program in Livingston County will send text message alerts to parents when their teen driver is pulled over by a sheriff's deputy.

Dearborn Heights Fire Department adopts dog

Firefighters in Dearborn Heights are opening their station for a puppy in need of foster care.

What's Going Around? Wintry mix brings illnesses

Spring break is over, and there's no vacation from what's going around.

Weather forecast: Heavy rain Saturday with sleet and snow north of Detroit

A few showers in our North Zone early Friday Morning with cloudy skies and mild temps in the mid 30s north to low 40s around most of Metro Detroit to get started today.

