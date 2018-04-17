Local 4 News at 5 -- April 17, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

2 days after Michigan ice storm, 135,000 DTE Energy customers remain without power

About 135,000 DTE Energy customers remain without power two days after an April ice storm moved through Michigan.

Southwest passenger hurt as engine, window damage spurs emergency landing

A Southwest Airlines plane flying from New York to Dallas had to make an emergency landing Tuesday morning in Philadelphia after one of its engines was damaged, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Man who escaped police custody at hospital arraigned in Highland Park murder case

The man who allegedly escaped police custody at a Detroit hospital and turned himself in the next day was arraigned Tuesday in connection with a Highland Park homicide case.

Help Me Hank comes to rescue of residents with apartment leak

Hank Winchester was called upon to help residents dealing with a leaky apartment.

$10,000 reward offered for clues in Detroit auto shop owner's death

Back on March 19, Michael Weaver was working at his business on Coyle Street in Southwest Detroit when armed men barged in.

Auburn Hills students talk to astronaut in space

Students from Lake Orion and Oakland Community College got a chance to make a very unique long-distance call.

