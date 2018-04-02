Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- April 2, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

LIVE UPDATES: Michigan basketball takes on Villanova for national championship title

Follow live game updates from San Antonio as Michigan takes on Villanova in the NCAA men's basketball national championship.

Dearborn man accused of threatening 13-year-old girl on Snapchat for nude photos

An 18-year-old Dearborn man is accused of threatening a 13-year-old while demanding nude photos of her on Snapchat.

Police address increased number of shootings over Easter weekend in Detroit

The Motor City was victim to an uptick in shootings over the holiday weekend prompting officials with the Detroit Police Department to address the numbers.

Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman at Inkster apartment

A 35-year-old Inkster man faces a first-degree murder charge after a woman was fatally shot Thursday at the Cherry Hill Manor Apartments on Cherry Hill Road.

Kentucky and Oklahoma teachers flood state capitals -- and refuse to back down

Tens of thousands of Oklahoma and Kentucky teachers ditched classrooms Monday to rally at their state capitals, demanding more education funding for students.

VIDEO: Rare albino deer spotted in Oakland County

A rare albino deer was captured on video last week in Oakland County. The white deer was spotted at Kensington Metropark in Milford, Michigan on Saturday. Albino deer are rare, but have been spotted from time-to-time in Southeast Michigan.

Weather

Local 4Caster Ben Bailey has the current forecast for Metro Detroit.

