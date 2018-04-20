Local 4 News at 5 -- April 20, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

Semi truck crashes into building in Clarkston; 1 person trapped

A semi truck crashed into a dental office Friday afternoon in Clarkston and one person is trapped.

Police search for driver after boy, 8, killed in hit-and-run in Southwest Detroit

An 8-year-old boy was killed Thursday afternoon in a hit-and-run in Southwest Detroit, police said. Police said the boy was crossing Fort Street near Miami street about 5 p.m. when he was hit by a green 1999 or 2000 model year Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a black male.

Man killed in house fire on Danbury Street in Detroit

Arson investigators from the Detroit Fire Department are investigating a deadly fire that started around 2 a.m. Friday on Danbury Street.

Charges handed down in Canton pawn shop raid

Prosecutors are throwing the book at three people arrested in a string of pawn shop raids, and police said they were in the business of selling stolen items.

Spring finally arrives in Metro Detroit

The winter weather never seems to go away, but from the looks of it, Metro Detroit might finally be out of the woods.

What's Going Around? Flu season mirrors winter weather

While spring might have arrived, there's one part of winter that isn't going away. It's the flu season that just won't end.

Charlie White and Meryl Davis talk about life off the ice

Charlie White and Meryl Davis joined Local 4 News to talk about life off the ice and something they're both very excited about.

