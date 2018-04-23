Local 4 News at 5 -- April 23, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

Tow truck driver charged with using woman's bank card after crash in Romulus

An employee of a tow company was charged Thursday in connection with the use of a bank card belonging to a woman ejected in a crash in Romulus last year.

Off-duty Detroit police officer charged after allegedly pulling gun during argument in Greektown

An off-duty Detroit police officer was arraigned Monday after allegedly pulling a gun during a domestic incident Saturday morning in Greektown.

Off-duty officer sentenced to probation in rough arrest at Meijer store in Detroit

A police officer was sentenced Monday morning in the rough arrest of a man while working a secondary employment position at a Meijer store in Detroit.

Chuck Rizzo Jr. sentenced in Macomb County corruption scandal

Federal officials said Chuck Rizzo Jr. was the central figure in the Macomb County corruption scandal, and he was sentenced Monday for bribing elected officials in order to secure contracts.

Michigan State Police crack down on speeders in I-75 Rouge construction zone

MDOT officials said enough is enough, and now Michigan State Police are stepping in for a new effort happening along the I-75 Rouge project in hopes of keeping drivers and workers safe.

AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices increase by about 9 cents for second straight week

AAA Michigan reported Sunday night the average daily gas price in the state went up by about 9 cents from last week for the second consecutive week.

Researchers use stem cells to grow mini brains

Research labs are using stem cells to grow versions of a variety of human organs. Many of these are being used to develop tissue that could be transplanted.

Effort underway to bring free WiFi and jobs to Detroit

For many people, wireless internet access is something they just can't live without. But for others struggling to make ends meet, it's a luxury that's just out of reach.

