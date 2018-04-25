Local 4 News at 5 -- April 25, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

Police: Disgruntled employee pulled gun at Livonia business hours after being fired

Police say a disgruntled employee pulled on gun on his former co-workers last week and parts of the incident were caught on surveillance video.

Royal Oak High School student diagnosed with hepatitis A

A student at Royal Oak High School has been diagnosed with a confirmed case of hepatitis A.

Robotics world championships descend on Detroit

The robotics world championship is descending on the city of Detroit.

Metro Detroit woman remains missing after 35 years, mysterious sightings

It has been 35 years since a Highland Park woman made a trip to a corner store and never returned.

Sterling Heights teen was fatally shot in 2016 after family asked speeding driver to slow down

Jada Rankin was a student at Sterling Heights High School with a 4.0 GPA who was getting ready for her first homecoming.

Tesla fighting for its future

Tesla is fighting for its future. Business Editor Rod Meloni takes a look at the teardown with both the car and the company.

Red Wings play zone unveiled at Children's Hospital in Detroit

On Wednesday, the Red Wings are taking the wraps off of something really special, and it has nothing to do with hockey.

FDA launches blitz to keep e-cigarettes from children

The FDA is launching what it calls a "blitz" to stop e-cigarettes from getting into the hands of children.

