Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- April 3, 2018

Macomb County leaders want Kathy Brower to remain acting clerk until end of year

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel announced during a news conference Tuesday that he believes Kathy Brower should fill in as temporary county clerk until the end of the year.

10-year-old boy alerts 6 family members, 10 pet dogs to house fire in Detroit

A 10-year-old Detroit boy woke up to the smell of smoke filling his home Tuesday morning. That’s when he alerted his family to the serious situation that was unfolding at the home on West Nevada near Woodward Avenue.

First school signs up for Detroit's Project Green Light initiative

Detroit's crime reduction initiative, "Project Green Light," has signed up its first school. The Phillip C. Randolph Career Technical Education (CTE) School on Hubbell Street will become the first educational partner in the project.

Michigan law enforcement agencies stress serious charges for school threats

The feds and local law enforcement gathered Tuesday morning to discuss tackling school threats across Michigan.

Trump: 'We're going to be guarding our border with the military'

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he's calling on the military to guard the US-Mexico border until his long-promised border wall is complete.

Weather

Local 4Caster Ben Bailey has the current forecast for Metro Detroit.

