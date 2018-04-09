Local 4 News at 5 -- April 9, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

Man bound over on charges in neighbor's death during attempted rescue from dog mauling

A Detroit man charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his neighbor last year while trying to stop a dog mauling was in court Monday morning for a preliminary hearing and was bound over for trial.

A 24-year-old man faces charges in connection to a shooting Saturday that has left a 3-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her head.

Man fatally shot while trying to attack Troy police officers with knives

A man armed with multiple knives was fatally shot Monday morning after attempting to attack officers in Troy.

Driver in crash that killed Henry Ford doctor, injured high school athlete sentenced

An 18-year-old man is set to be sentenced Monday for causing a deadly crash April 2, 2017 on eastbound I-96 near the Davison in Detroit.

Spring construction blitz underway on 3 major roads

Some say Michigan has two seasons: Winter and construction. But one seems to be starting before the other one ends this year.

Women struggling with addiction or homelessness get spa treatment

A good spa or salon pampering is rare for most women, but it's especially rare for those who struggle with addiction or homelessness.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: More spring snowflakes

Snow is moving into Western Lower Michigan this Monday morning with a few flakes expected here in Metro Detroit today.

