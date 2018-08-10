Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 10, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's coming up on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the episode above).​

Mother accused of driving drunk in wrong-way Detroit crash that killed 3-year-old boy

A woman is accused of driving drunk in a wrong-way crash on 7 Mile Road that killed her 3-year-old son and injured two other children in Detroit, officials said.

Nathaniel Abraham argues with Pontiac judge at arraignment for hitting officers, indecent exposure

Nathaniel Abraham argued with a Pontiac judge Friday throughout his arraignment for allegedly punching three deputies who were trying to arrest him for missing a court appearance in an indecent exposure case.

Inkster mother accused of leaving son alone in Motor City Casino parking garage bound over for trial

An Inkster woman was bound over for trial Friday on charges related to her leaving her 3-year-old son alone in the parking garage of Motor City Casino last week, according to officials.

Michigan DNR, Detroit Grand Prix reach agreement to keep race at Belle Isle

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that it has finalized the terms of an agreement with the Detroit Grand Prix that will keep the event at Belle Isle Park for the next three years.

Father charged in infant's starving death defends himself: 'God knows how much I loved that child'

A Kent County father charged in the starving death of his 10-month-old daughter defended himself from jail Thursday, saying he is being unfairly charged because of his strong faith.

Dylan Larkin signs 5-year contract with Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings announced Friday the signing of forward Dylan Larkin to a new five-year contract.

Help Me Hank -- Don't fall for financial aid scams

Every college student wants grants and scholarships and scammers know and exploit it. Find out why Michigan's Treasury Department is warning residents to be on high alert.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Partly sunny Friday with some humidity

Weekend showers chances are weak but some model data suggests a possible lake breeze shower or two Saturday.

