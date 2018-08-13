Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 13, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Woman found dead at Novi home; police seek boyfriend

Novi police are searching for a man who is considered a person of interested in connection with the death of a 37-year-old woman.

Aretha Franklin: 'Resting and surrounded by family and friends'

"The Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin is gravely ill in Detroit, but is resting and surrounded by family and friends, the legendary singer tells Local 4.

16-year-old arrested for racist graffiti in Warren

Police said a 16-year-old is responsible for painting swastikas and other markings in multiple locations around Warren.

Principal goes door-to-door to meet parents in Southwest Detroit

A new principal in Southwest Detroit is pounding the pavement, going door-to-door to meet families and push them to enroll.

Gas stations sued for selling Viagra to unsuspecting customers

Viagra can only be sold with a prescription and can be very dangerous if not taken under the supervision of a doctor.

Researchers work to solve great challenge in autism research

Researchers are collecting DNA samples from more than 50,000 people affected by autism.

Mystery trips becoming popular vacations

For some people, planning a vacation can be part of the fun. But a new trend in travel is putting all the details in the hands of someone else.

