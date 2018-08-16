Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 16, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Aretha Franklin, 'The Queen of Soul,' dies at age 76

Aretha Franklin, known famously as "The Queen of Soul," has died at age 76.

Bob Seger, Paul McCartney, Jeff Daniels, Bette Midler, others honor Aretha Franklin

Celebs from around the globe are paying tribute to "The Queen of Soul," Aretha Franklin, who passed away Thursday at the age of 76.

Metro Detroit, Michigan leaders react to death of Aretha Franklin

Leaders throughout Metro Detroit and the state of Michigan are reacting to the news that the "Queen of Soul," Aretha Franklin, died Thursday at age 76 from advanced pancreatic cancer.

Police arrest driver involved in hit-and-run that killed Wayne County sergeant in Westland

The driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of a Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant in Westland earlier this week has been arrested.

Aretha Franklin's pastors at New Bethel Baptist Church react to her passing

The date Aug. 6 will now carry special importance in Detroit, as Aretha Franklin passed away at age 76.

No bond for suspected river in crash that killed Detroit police officer

The man charged in the hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a Detroit police officer is going to be behind bars for the foreseeable future.

Alert woman busts gas station scammers

A woman who noticed something was off busted scammers at a gas station.

