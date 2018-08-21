Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 21, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Off-duty Detroit police officer shot on city's west side

An off-duty Detroit police officer was shot Tuesday at a home in the 9600 block of Artesian Street on the city's west side.

Off-duty Detroit firefighter found shot to death in home on city's west side

An off duty Detroit firefighter was found shot to death inside his home Tuesday morning on Detroit's west side.

Man shot by police officers on Detroit's northwest side

A heavy police presence was called to a Detroit neighborhood Monday after officers shot a 24-year-old man.

Odor issues reported around incinerator on Detroit's east side

People living near the Detroit incinerator said the issue is only getting worse, and something needs to be done to fix it.

Tributes continue for Aretha Franklin

Under bipartisan legislation just introduced by lawmakers in both chambers, the Queen of Soul would be posthumously awarded the Congressional gold medal.

Relation between marital stress and health

Are spats between partners weighing on their health? A new study finds marital stress has a physical impact on some people.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.