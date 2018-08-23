Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 23, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Funeral service held for Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant

Funeral services are being held Thursday for a Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant killed in a hit-and-run at Hines Park in Westland.

Auto insurance lawsuit

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is taking the fight over Detroit's sky-high auto insurance rates to court.

Former MSU gymnastics coach charged

Former MSU women's gymnastics coach has been charged with two counts of lying to a peace officer in connection to the Larry Nassar investigation.

Firefighters raise reward money in murder of firefighter

Funeral arraignments have been announced for the Detroit firefighter who was found murdered inside of his own home.

Fight over Detroit's illegal billboards

Hundreds of billboards hanging on the sides of buildings illegally in Detroit and the company putting them up is making big money.

