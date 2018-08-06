Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 6, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Ammonia leak prompts hazmat situation at industrial building in Detroit

An ammonia leak Monday morning prompted a hazmat situation at an industrial building at John R Street and State Fair Avenue in Detroit.

Windows, door smashed Monday morning at Comerica Park in Detroit

The home of the Detroit Tigers was vandalized overnight Monday, when someone damaged windows and a door at Comerica Park.

Mother opens up about who she thinks is responsible for daughter's death

A mother is opening up about who she thinks is responsible for her daughter's death, and she has a message she wants everyone to hear.

Family of Tamala Wells pleads for clues in 2012 disappearance

Tamala Wells, a Detroit mother of two, was last seen six years ago, and her family is coming forward to generate new clues.

How to ease back to school transition

A new school year is quickly approaching, and experts said there are some steps parents can take to help make the transition easier.

Couple shares Belle Isle love story

Detroiters are passionate about the city and their favorite places, some that tourists don't always fully appreciate.

Spartans aim to start new era

After months of investigations, resignations and uncertainty, the Michigan State athletic department is ready to begin a new era.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.