Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 8, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Deputies use Taser on Nathaniel Abraham while attempting to arrest him

Nathaniel Abraham, convicted in a Pontiac murder case when he was 11, did not appear in court Wednesday morning for an indecent exposure charge prompting detectives to search for him.

Turnout shatters records on 2018 primary day in Michigan

Tuesday's voter turnout shattered records for primary day in Michigan.

Storm cleanup underway on Belle Isle

It only took a couple of minutes for storms to create a mess on Belle Isle, but it's taking a major effort to clean up.

Detroit mother searching for daughter's killer, Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 cash reward

Jodi Taylor, 24, was found fatally assaulted at 1:30 p.m. behind Cooley High School on Detroit's west side on May 15.

Could inducing labor reduce risk of complications?

Experts are studying whether inducing labor in healthy first-time mothers actually reduces the risk of complications.

Ford celebrates production of 10 million Mustang sports cars

Ford Motor Co. marked the production of the 10 millionth Mustang with celebrations at the automaker's headquarters and at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant where the iconic sports car is made.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.