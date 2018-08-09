Local 4 News at 5 -- Aug. 9, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Oakland County executive Patterson controversial statement

Oakland County executive L. Brooks Patterson made a controversial statement.

Nathaniel Abraham expected to appear in court

Abraham was convicted of murder in 1997 when he was 11 years old. He was released in January 2010 but was sent back to prison on drug charges. He was released again in June of this year, but is back in custody accused of indecent exposure and assault.

Detroit cracking down on landlords

The City of Detroit has been cracking down on landlords to make sure their properties are up to code and safe. However, some of the reputable landlords in the city say the rules are too strict.

Detroit Axle looking to move

With demand growing Detroit Axle is looking to make a major expansion.

11 malnourished children found at New Mexico compound

Prosecutors claim that at least one child found at the compound was being trained to commit school shootings.

Ford unveils NASCAR Mustang

Big news for NASCAR fans and Ford's future in the sport.

Watch out for political scams

Scammers will create fake accounts and make fake calls attempting to get your personal information and your credit card numbers. Some going as far as to pretend to be working for a politician.

