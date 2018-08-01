Local 4 News at 5 -- August 1, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Shooting death of 28-year-old man by Royal Oak officer in April ruled justified

An officer involved fatal shooting in Royal Oak in April has been ruled justified after an investigation.

Overnight storms spawn brief tornado touchdown in Taylor

Tuesday night was one of those rare occasions where the large-scale ingredients needed for severe storms simply did not exist, but a tornado developed anyway and caused damage in Taylor.

Help Me Hank: Local bride gets stuck in wedding dress battle

A local bride helped a designer could help her make her dream wedding dress, but things didn't go the way she planned.

Ghostbusters-like substance found oozing onto Metro Detroit road - and no one knows why

A mysterious substance has been found coming out of the ground in Melvindale, and nobody can seem to figure out where it is.

Apple Watch alerts 24-year-old of heart issue

A 24-year-old's Apple Watch alerted him of heart problems he didn't know he had.

