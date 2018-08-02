Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- August 2, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the episode above).​

Detroit police officer suspended after video shows him repeatedly punching naked woman at hospital

A Detroit police officer has been suspended after video surfaced of him repeatedly punching a naked woman at Detroit Receiving Hospital, DPD Chief James Craig said.

Man headed to prison after ripping off seniors to fund lavish lifestyle

An identity thief is facing prison time for preying on seniors.

Detroit police officer shares importance of donating organs

A Detroit police officer who works to save lives at work is helping in a different way.

Detroit city clerk wants voters to be prepared for important election

The August primary is approaching, and Janice Winfrey wants to make sure voters are prepared for the election.

Help Me Hank: Back-to-school deals

The school supplies are already out and there are some back-to-school deals you can cash in on now.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.