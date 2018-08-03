Local 4 News at 5 -- August 3, 2018

DETROIT - ​Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch part of the episode above).​

Man ditches vehicle of loaded weapons after being involved in deadly Imlay City hit-and-run crash

Police in Imlay City are searching for a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash at a Big Boy restaurant.

Motor City Casino security locates parent of child found in parking garage

Motor City Casino security was trying to locate the parents of a young child who was found alone in a car on the 3rd floor of the casino's parking garage Friday morning.

Judge who heard Nassar case won't disqualify herself

A Michigan judge who held an extraordinary hearing before sentencing sports doctor Larry Nassar to prison for sexually assaulting female athletes refused to disqualify herself from the case Friday if higher courts send it back to fix any errors.

Detroit mother, babysitter bound over for trial after baby falls through hole, drowns in basement

A Detroit mother and babysitter have been bound over for trial in connection with the death of a baby who fell through a hole in the ground floor of a Detroit home and drowned in the flooded basement below.

The Basketball Tournament 2018: Metro Detroit man's team in final game for $2M prize

The Basketball Tournament, also known as "TBT," is a 72-team basketball tournament with a winner-take-all prize of $2 million.

Good Health: What's going around

See what illnesses are most prevalent in your county this week.

