Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Dec. 13, 2018

2 buildings in Downtown Detroit receive bomb threats

The Guardian Building at 500 Griswold Street and the Wayne County Treasurer's Office at 400 Monroe Street in Downtown Detroit received bomb threats Thursday afternoon.

Southbound Mound Road shut down near 12 Mile Road due to crash

Southbound Mound Road is shut down near 12 Mile Road in Warren due to a crash involving a semi truck.

Bedrock breaks ground on Monroe Blocks project in Downtown Detroit

Monroe Blocks, a major development in Downtown Detroit, broke ground Thursday morning near Campus Martius.

Two suspects in police custody after Huntington Bank robberies in Dearborn

Officers with the Dearborn Police Department have two suspects in custody after two Huntington bank chains were robbed on Oakman Blvd. Thursday morning.

Gretchen Whitmer meets with President Trump

President Donald Trump met with Michigan Governor-elect Gretchen Whitmer and other governors-elect Thursday at a White House meeting.

Multiple car break-ins at Warren auto plant

Workers at Fiat Chrysler's Warren assembly plant said a string of parking lot thefts have them worried their cars will be broken into while they're on the clock.

Family of man fatally shot by Royal Oak police officer sues city

The family of a 28-year-old man who was fatally shot by a Royal Oak police officer in April is suing the city, calling the shooting unjustified.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rain on the way

That sunshine sure looked nice today and, with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s (3 to 6 degrees Celsius), it felt nice, too!

