Local 4 News at 5 -- Dec. 22, 2017

Westland man charged in mother's fatal stabbing at home

A 22-year-old Westland man is charged in connection with his mother's deadly stabbing.

Cocaine kingpin connected to Mexican cartel accused of moving 72 kilos into Metro Detroit community

Officials said the man has a connection to a Mexican cartel, and was bringing large amounts of cocaine into Metro Detroit. He was sentenced to prison after officials seized nearly $1 million in cash and $1 million worth of cocaine.

Community helps Warren mother carjacked before Thanksgiving get new car

Jan Jenkins is a dedicated mother who takes care of her 18-year-old son with special needs.

Man found guilty in deadly Detroit shooting goes 6 years without being sentenced

A man who was arrested, charged and convicted in a deadly Detroit shooting six years ago still hasn't been sentenced.

Veteran gets home restored by volunteers

A new nonprofit in Waterford is giving back to people who serve the country.

What's Going Around?

One thing's for certain: Nobody wants to be sick over the holidays. But with the wild swings in temperature, it's easier than ever.

Volunteers pack holiday meals in Detroit

Volunteers with DTE spent their day packing Christmas meals for seniors.

