Local 4 News at 5 -- Dec. 27, 2017

Mother throws 3 children from window of burning home on Detroit's west side

A woman was forced to throw her three children from a window Wednesday to help them escape from an apartment fire on Detroit's west side that left several injured.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: We tied a record!

Well, we did it. Metro Airport briefly touched -4 degrees this morning, which tied the record low for this date, set way back in 1925.

Frigid weather will usher in the New Year in the Midwest and eastern US

The eastern United States and the Midwest are being clobbered with a brutal cold front that will stretch through the week and probably make New Year's Eve a frigid affair in many cities.

Teens to be tried as juveniles in sandbag-throwing incident on I-75 in Toledo

Four teenagers will be tried as juveniles after police said they threw a sandbag off of an overpass, killing a passenger on I-75 in Toledo.

Hank Winchester: Regifting guide

Many people receive gifts that don't fit their style, and you can either shove it in the back of a closet or regift it to someone later.

Good Health: Teens and sleep deprivation

Doctors are warning parents to check on their teenager after hours. It seems more adolescents are on their phones until late at night, and that could lead to major health problems.

