Local 4 News at 5 -- Dec. 28, 2017

Local 4 News at 5

Residents without heat at Detroit apartments

Some residents at apartments on Lahser Road in Detroit don't have heat in the freezing temperatures.

Water main break floods street with icy waters trapping motorists on Detroit's west side

A water main break on Detroit’s west side flooded streets with icy cold waters Thursday and trapped motorists during their morning commute.

Man killed, dog also shot inside home on Detroit's east side

A 52-year-old man was found shot to death Thursday inside his home on Detroit's east side.

4th organ found at wastewater treatment plant in Detroit determined to be deer heart

A fourth organ found at the wastewater treatment plant on Detroit's southwest side has been identified as a deer heart, the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Confusion over tax changes

The new tax law is creating long lines and whole bunch of confusion.

Help Me Hank: Best credit cards

When looking into getting a new credit card, there are many important questions to ask and options to consider.

How to start 2018 with different take on spending

If changing the way you spend money is one of your New Year's resolutions, Local 4's Rod Meloni has a different take on spending.

