Local 4 News at 5 -- Dec. 29, 2017

Police: 2 thieves electrocuted by 24,000-volt transformer inside Detroit lighting facility

Two people were found dead Friday inside a Detroit public lighting facility on the city's east side.

Deadline extended to restore heat at Detroit apartment complex

Residents of an apartment complex on Detroit's west side have endured another day in the bitter cold, as the deadline to restore heat has been extended.

Top travel destinations for 2018

For many people, one New Year's resolution will be to travel more. Here's a look at some of the top travel destinations for 2018.

Ballet dancing to better health

When you think of ballet this time of the year, you might think of children dancing as sugar plum fairies in the Nutcracker.

Lions field painting

Local 4 introduces you to a man who has an unusual, but very important job for the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

