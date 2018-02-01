Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 1, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

Taylor fatal shooting suspect arrested in Oakland County after stealing semi truck at gunpoint

A 45-year-old Sterling Heights man was taken into custody Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting at his former workplace in Taylor, police said.

Meridian Township police apologize to Nassar victim for mishandling sexual abuse report

The Meridian Township Police Department admits it missed an opportunity to pursue charges in 2004 against disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Visitation held for Detroit police Officer Glenn Doss

The visitation for Officer Glenn Doss, who was killed in the line of duty, is Thursday.

Iraqi detainee granted bond

A man who was detained by ICE last year was granted bond today.

Detroit teen's deadly ATV crash: Ex-Michigan State Trooper will go to trial on murder charges

A former Michigan state trooper charged with murder in the death of a Detroit teen has waived a key hearing, moving his case to trial.

Understanding heart health

Many Americans aren't sure how to spot heart symptoms and don't know how to help someone having a heart emergency.

Woman sexually assaulted and robbed in home on Detroit's west side

Detroit Police are investigating a home invasion and sex assault that happened early Thursday morning on Detroit’s west side.

A look at South Korean culture

Devin Scillian took a trip to South Korea ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

