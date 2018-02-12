Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 12, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

Hourslong standoff with gunman in Detroit ends; 3 women killed, 3 officers shot, gunman dead

An hourslong standoff between police and a gunman accused of killing three women and injuring three police officers ended Monday afternoon when police found the suspect dead inside a Detroit home.

Founder of Art Van Furniture, Art Van Elslander, dies at 87

Art Van Elslander, the founder of Michigan-based Art Van Furniture, has passed away at the age of 87.

Doctors believe Highland Park baby's death is homicide

Police are investigating the death of a 7-month-old baby girl in Highland Park.

Tree-cutting controversy in Webster Township

Officials in Webster Township, near Dexter, have a problem on their hands.

Bakeries prepare for paczki day

Bakeries in Metro Detroit have been preparing for Fat Tuesday for weeks.

