Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 14, 2018

Florida high school shooting: Police respond to possible active shooter situation near Miami

Authorities say they’re responding to a shooting at a Florida high school. The Broward Sheriff’s Office has told news outlets the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Detroit police chief: Speed a factor in crash that killed Officer Darren Weathers

Speed was a factor in a crash that killed a 25-year-old Detroit police officer on Tuesday. Detroit Police Chief James Craig said during a news conference Wednesday that Officer Darren Weathers may have been engaged in surveillance training when the crash happened on Michigan Avenue at Clark Avenue.

Dead dog dumped in front of daycare on Detroit's west side

Daycare workers found a frozen dog inside a cage in the middle of the road Wednesday morning on Detroit’s west side.

Sterling Heights police train for potential active shooter situations

There have been bomb threats at local Jewish Community Centers, Mosques have been vandalized and shootings have broken out at churches across the country.

Child from viral video shares memories of Detroit police Officer Darren Weathers

Detroit police Officer Darren Weathers was killed Tuesday in a crash during a training exercise, but before his death, he had a major impact on the community.

Churches offer sanctuary to immigrants in Ann Arbor

In the wake of the nationwide crackdown on immigration, four Ann Arbor churches are opening their doors to offer sanctuary.

Local 4's Jamie Edmonds tries curling

It's a sport you might not know a lot about, but chances rae you've watched it since the Olympics started.

