Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 19, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

Flood Watch in Metro Detroit through Wednesday; More than 2 inches of rain possible

The Local4Casters have been telling you since last week to expect this, and the event has officially begun: a significant weather pattern change that will usher in much warmer temperatures and a lot of rain.

Bridge riddled with potholes in Warren

It seems pothole season has gone from bad to worse.

Good Health: More accurate flu test

It's already been a severe flu season, and it's not over yet.

Bat Zone faces uncertain future in Pontiac

There's trouble at the Bat Zone as the organization at the forefront of a critical conservation effort is in limbo.

Downriver I-75 closures begin

As you're heading home from work this evening, some of you might be running into unusually heavy traffic.

Charlie White's family inspiration

Meryl Davis and Charlie White made history as the first American ice dance team to win the Olympic gold medal during the 2014 Winter Games.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.