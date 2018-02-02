Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 2, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

Father of sexual abuse victims charges Larry Nassar in court during sentencing

The father of three sexual abuse victims charged at Larry Nassar in court Friday during his sentencing in Eaton County.

Students hold march, call for transparency in MSU's investigation of Larry Nassar

Students at Michigan State University are calling for transparency from the university in regards to how the Larry Nassar case was handled.

Funeral service held for fallen Detroit police officer Glenn Doss Jr.

The funeral service for fallen Detroit police officer Glenn Doss Jr. was held on Friday morning in Detroit.

Farmington barn offered for free to those who can move it

A barn in Farmington is free, but only if you can move it.

Good Health: What's going around

An update on what illnesses are going around in your area.

