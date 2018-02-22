Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 22, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

Why Michigan is so prone to potholes - and why repairs seem ineffective

Potholes have become a Michigan tradition - not one we enjoy keeping alive. This season's potholes have been particularly bad. It's been so rough, we stopped asking for the worst potholes and started asking for the best roads in Metro Detroit.

Detroit campground to reopen after nearly 20 years

The only campground in Detroit is expected to reopen after nearly 20 years. Thanks to a partnership with the Detroit Parks and Recreation Department, the YMCA of Metro Detroit, the Sierra Club and the Kresge Foundation, the Scout Hollow campground will reopen at Rouge Park.

Cheerleading teammates rally around teen battling cancer

The cheerleading team at L'Anse Cruise North is setting the example for what teams should do when teammates need help.

Family desperate for clues in shooting that killed beloved WMU student

A standout student on the cheerleading squad at Western Michigan University, Damond Carpenter had every going for him until his life was cut short.

Heart of Detroit: Hans Anderson

In this week's Heart of Detroit, Mitch Albom shows us how Hans Anderson is taking learning outdoors with his Eco Action classroom.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.