Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 26, 2018

Trench collapses on construction worker along Mound Road in Sterling Heights

A trench has collapsed onto a construction worker at a site along Mound Road between 18 Mile and 19 Mile roads.

Suspect in deadly quadruple shooting in Detroit shoots self in Ohio

The suspect in the fatal shooting of three people at a Detroit gas station and a fourth person at a nearby home on the city’s west side has shot himself in Ohio.

Education Department opens investigation into how MSU handled Nassar sex abuse cases

Education Department opens investigation into how Michigan State University handled Larry Nassar sexual assault cases.

ATM skimming suspected at two Downriver Zeal Credit Unions

Zeal Credit Union is undergoing an investigation for what is thought to be an ATM skimming scam at two of its locations in Allen Park.

McDonald's worker hit with paintball in Dearborn

A McDonald's worker was shot in the face with a paintball while she was working in Dearborn.

Police partner with schools to push careers in law enforcement

Students in Macomb County have a new tool in front of them to help make an important decision for their careers.

Stand up to slim down

Are you sitting down on the job? Many people are.

