Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 28, 2018

Brawl recorded inside Detroit restaurant

A wild brawl was caught on camera inside a restaurant on Detroit's east side.

Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Southfield

Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead late Tuesday from apparent gunshot wounds in Southfield.

Big changes in opioid laws

The battle against the opioid epidemic could soon be impacting you.

Big Sean, Emagine plan to open new movie theater in Downtown Detroit

Big Sean and Emagine are planning to open a new movie theater in Downtown Detroit. The theater's location has not yet been revealed, but locations are being scouted around the city, including in the New Center area, where Emagine has been buying up land.

93-year-old woman finally ready to retire

Every day, Irene wakes up and goes to work, but now she said the time has come to hang it up.

