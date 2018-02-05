Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 5, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

Nassar sentenced 40-125 years in prison for sexually abusing girls at Michigan gymnastics club

Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for sexually abusing young gymnasts in Michigan.

Assessed property values go up in Detroit

Assessed property values have risen in Detroit for the first time in 17 years.

John Skelton speaks exclusively to Local 4 about disappearance of 3 young sons more than 7 years ago

John Skelton, the father of three Michigan boys who disappeared more than seven years ago, spoke exclusively to Local 4 in an Ionia County prison, where he is serving time for an unlawful imprisonment charge.

Simulator shows students the dangers of distracted driving

Students at the Detroit School of Arts had the opportunity to drive in class.

STEM day at Little Caesars Arena

On Monday, 300 Detroit school students learned how sports and STEM learning can come together.

Former CDC director speaks out

The flu epidemic is showing no signs of breaking in most of the United States.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.