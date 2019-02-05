Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 5, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5 (Watch the episode above):

Metro Detroit preps for slippery commute

Freezing rain is expected to be a major issue Wednesday morning.

Kalamazoo shooting spree suspect sentenced to life in prison

Jason Dalton, who pleaded guilty to killing six and injuring two others in a shooting spree in West Michigan, was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

Icy roads: How crews handle dirt roads in the winter

Road crews have to approach treating unpaved roads differently.

Trenton police rescue man who fell through ice

A man was saved by Trenton police when he fell through ice Sunday.

Detroit City Council questions impact Marathon refinery has on area

After a foul odor was emitted from the Marathon Petroleum Corporation's refinery, the Detroit City Council is question the impact the bulding has on the area.

