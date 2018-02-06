Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 6, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

Ex-Olympic coach Geddert facing criminal investigation

Former U.S. Olympic women's gymnastics team coach John Geddert is facing a criminal investigation after complaints were filed following the sentencing of disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar, who molested girls at Geddert's elite gymnastics club in Michigan.

2nd shooting in 24 hours on same block in Detroit

Police have many questions after two shootings happened less than 24 hours apart on the same block on Detroit's east side.

Panel aims to bridge gap between police and communities

A panel wants to bridge the gap between police officers and the communities they serve.

Missing Skelton brothers: John Skelton responds to human remains found in Montana

The discovery of remains believed to be those of three children in Montana drew the attention of Michigan State Police in December.

What it takes to broadcast the Olympics

If you've ever wondered what it takes to broadcast the Olympics, here's your chance to learn.

'Know your numbers' screenings

Experts say there are five key numbers that reveal a lot about your health.

