Local 4 News at 5 -- Feb. 7, 2018

Detroit Lions announce new coaching staff hires under Matt Patricia

The Detroit Lions are moving quickly with their new head coach Matt Patricia. The team announced a slew of coaching staff updates on Wednesday.

Senators demand scrutiny of US Olympic Committee, USA Gymnastics over Nassar case

New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst plan to introduce a Senate resolution Wednesday to establish a panel to investigate the US Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics' handling of allegations of abuse by former team physician Larry Nassar.

Royal Oak police: Couple attacked, robbed outside downtown National Coney Island

Police are searching for two armed suspects after a couple was attacked and robbed in the parking lot of a National Coney Island restaurant in the 1800 block of North Main Street.

Police investigate death of Temptations singer Dennis Edwards

We're learning dark new details about the days leading up to the death of Temptations singer Dennis Edwards.

Olympia plan would widen Woodward bridge in Downtown Detroit

What do you do when you run out of real estate in Detroit's hottest intersection?

Coping with nerves ahead of Olympics

With the start of the Winter Olympics just two days away, anticipation is high, and for athletes, the nerves are, too.

