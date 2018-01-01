Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 1, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

Police looking for 3 children after 2 people found shot to death on Detroit's east side

Police are searching for three children after their mother and her boyfriend were found shot to death Monday.

Jim Caldwell fired as head coach of Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have fired Jim Caldwell as head coach.

Man fatally shot at recording studio in Redford Township

A 27-year-old man was fatally shot Monday morning at a recording studio at apartments in Redford Township.

Man found dead in front of Detroit church; authorities say he may have froze to death

Police said the man was found at about 6 a.m. in front of the Shady Grove Church on McDougall Street.

Detroit Colonial Manor apartment complex's heat restored

According to authorities, the boiler was fixed Monday, but there were some issues with getting heat throughout the building.

Foundation donates $500,000 toward Motown Museum expansion

The Detroit museum says it's received $500,000 from the Hudson-Webber Foundation.

