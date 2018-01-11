Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 11, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

Mother and teen daughter killed, son injured in single-car crash near Detroit's GM Poletown Plant

A mother and daughter were killed in a crash at Chene and East Grand Boulevard on Detroit's east side on Thursday morning.

3 of 5 teens in fatal rock-throwing on I-75 in Vienna Township appear in court

Three of five Michigan teens have been found competent to stand trial in the death of a man killed after a rock thrown from a freeway overpass crashed through a van's windshield but will undergo an independent competency examination before court proceedings continue.

Federal judge to decide whether to revoke Chuck Rizzo's bond for intimidating witness

A corruption probe surrounding trash titan Chuck Rizzo has rocked Macomb County, and now he's being hauled in front of a federal judge on accusations that he tampered with a witness and obstructed justice.

New court filing argues Thomas Kithier should be allowed to play while court case plays out

A new court filing was released Wednesday ahead of an emergency hearing in the case of a Michigan high school basketball star who was ruled ineligible after transferring.

Warning about 'laundry pod challenge'

There have been efforts to make laundry detergent pods less appealing to young children, but now it seems toddlers aren't the only ones parents have to worry about.

Help Me Hank: Anti-distracted driving products

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teenagers in the United States.

