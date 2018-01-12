Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 12, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

Massive fire burns at scrapyard on Detroit's east side

A massive fire started Friday afternoon at a scrapyard on Detroit’s east side. The rubbish fire happened on Strong Street, near I-94 and Mt. Elliott Street.

Trump issues warning, but continues to honor Iran deal

President Donald Trump on Friday avoided upending the nuclear deal with Iran that he has repeatedly disparaged, agreeing to waive key sanctions the US lifted as part of the deal.

Icy, dangerous evening commute ahead for Metro Detroiters Friday night

When you woke up this morning, it was in the 40s. When you leave work, it'll be in the 20s. While most of the snow is moving out of the area, plummeting temperatures will cause icy road conditions for the evening commute.

One dead, one injured in robbery and shooting near Eastern Michigan University

Ypsilanti police detectives are investigating a murder that happened at University Green Apartments around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Protest rally held over death of man in Westland jail 4 hours after arrest

People gathered Friday at the Westland Police Department to protest the death of a man who died while in police custody.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.