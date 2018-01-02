Watch Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 2, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what's coming up on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

Residents of Detroit apartment endure dangerously cold temperatures with no heat

Residents of a Detroit apartment complex are dealing with no heat.

Many areas of country in deep freeze

Many parts of the country are under wind chill advisories and temperatures aren't expected to improve anytime soon.

Detroit towing scandal: Former police deputy chief pleads guilty to taking bribes

Former deputy police chief Celia Washington and her attorney were adamant she had done nothing wrong when charges were first brought and continued maintaining her innocence Tuesday before finally admitting guilt.

Detroit homicide numbers down

Detroit may have had the lowest number of homicides since the 1960s last year.

Detroit city council president election: Votes end in tie

The votes for a new city council president in Detroit kept ending in a tie.

Good Health: Sleeping for weight loss

How much you sleep could have an impact on your weight.

