Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 22, 2018

Day 5 of victim statements at Larry Nassar sentencing for sex abuse cases

The sentencing for former sports physician Larry Nassar will continue Monday morning in Lansing.

Schumer: Deal reached to reopen government

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Monday that he and Senate GOP leaders have reached a deal to reopen the government, and the chamber is on track to pass a plan to keep the government funded for three weeks.

Warmer weather creates massive potholes

The saying goes there's only two seasons in Detroit: Winter and construction season.

Detroit police investigate deadly shooting after car slams into building

Detroit police are investigating a deadly shooting that involved a car slamming into a building on Monday morning.

Detroit steps up rental property code compliance

We've seen it far too many times early in the winter: Rental properties in disrepair forcing residents to live in the cold.

Winter blast set for this weekend

As people flock to the North American International Auto Show, another big event is returning to Downtown Detroit this weekend.

Good Health: Flu hasn't peaked yet

If you haven't had the flu yet this year, you could still be in for an unpleasant surprise.

