Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 23, 2018

2 dead, 19 injured after shooting at Marshall County High School in Kentucky

Two people dead after a shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton, Ky. Gov. Matt Bevin confirmed that at least 2 people were killed and 19 others were injured. Of the 19 injured, 14 of the injuries were gunshot wounds, Bevin said.

Day 6 of victims addressing former doctor Larry Nassar at sentencing in sexual abuse cases

Over 100 victims are expected to appear and speak during the sentencing hearing for former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar who has plead guilty to several counts of sexual abuse and assault.

Michigan governor to give his final state of state speech

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is preparing to deliver his eighth and final State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature.

Guilty plea in Detroit bike sex assault case

Surprising new developments have come up in the case of two men charged with raping women who were riding bikes.

Big 4 discuss region's path forward

When Detroit didn't even make the short list for Amazon's second headquarters, it became very clear the city and the region still have a long way to go.

Groups team up to help the homeless in Pontiac

Today a few organizations came together to give back to the less fortunate in Pontiac.

Inside the flu epidemic

We're in the midst of a severe flu season, with widespread cases in 49 states, including Michigan.

