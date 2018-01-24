Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 24, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

Larry Nassar sentenced 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing young gymnasts

Former sports physician Larry Nassar has been sentenced 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing young athletes.

Day 7 of victims addressing former doctor Larry Nassar at sentencing in sexual abuse cases

Over 100 victims spoke at the sentencing hearing for former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar who has plead guilty to several counts of sexual abuse and assault.

New closures added to I-75 project

If you thought the commute downriver couldn't get any worse thanks to the I-75 construction project, there's more to come.

Inkster mother searches for missing teenage daughter

The days can be difficult for an Inkster mother whose teenage daughter disappeared more than two years ago.

Victim pleads for answers in shooting at Detroit fireworks

Chiquita Johnson was Downtown with her family to watch the fireworks, but she left in an ambulance with a gunshot wound.

Consumer groups urging Ford to recall 1.3 million Explorers over carbon monoxide concerns

Several consumer groups are urging Ford Motor Company to recall more than 1.3 million Explorers due to concerns over carbon monoxide.

Study suggests new concerns about sports participation

Concussions have dominated the discussion when it comes to the risk of long-term problems from sports participation.

