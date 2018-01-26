Local 4 News at 5 -- Jan. 26, 2018

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 5 (watch the full episode above).​

Michigan State AD Mark Hollis resigns in wake of Larry Nassar case

Michigan State University athletic director Mark Hollis resigned on Friday in wake of the Larry Nassar sex abuse case.

Ray Township woman killed in crash with New Haven school bus on North Avenue

A Ray Township woman was killed Friday morning when her vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic on North Avenue and was struck by a school bus.

Canton Township bank robbery suspect accused of holding hostages during standoff with police

A man accused of trying to rob a Canton Township bank with a semi-automatic gun barricaded himself inside the building with hostages, according to an FBI special agent.

The fallout from Larry Nassar's sexual abuse is just beginning

When dusk falls Friday on Michigan State University, some students will try to keep the light shining on Larry Nassar's sexual abuse of scores of girls and young women -- and the school's role in it.

Detroit police officer still in hospital after shooting on city's east side

A Detroit police officer is still in the hospital Thursday after being shot by a 43-year-old man on the city's east side, Chief James Craig said.

